Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.42. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

