Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $475.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.42. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

