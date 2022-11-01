Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,080. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

