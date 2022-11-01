Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $154.14

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.