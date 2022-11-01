Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 10.30

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.30.

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 2.20 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.95 and a 12 month high of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

