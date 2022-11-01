Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $50.19

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.