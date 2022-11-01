Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aircraft producer will earn $10.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Boeing Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

NYSE:BA opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

