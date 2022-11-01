Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.29-2.33 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.