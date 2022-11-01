BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.84.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

