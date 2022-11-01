Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Up 5.6%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.13. 165,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

