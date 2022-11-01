BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,406. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

