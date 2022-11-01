Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, November 8th

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 40-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded down 10.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 2,405.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2,303.94 and a 200-day moving average price of 2,147.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of 1,812.01 and a 1-year high of 2,500.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various personal and business banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.