Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, November 8th

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 40-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded down 10.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 2,405.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2,303.94 and a 200-day moving average price of 2,147.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of 1,812.01 and a 1-year high of 2,500.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
