Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 3,333,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

