Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.39. 1,536,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,859. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 22,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

