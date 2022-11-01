Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,270. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

