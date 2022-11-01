Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 628,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

