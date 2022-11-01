Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 413,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,384. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.