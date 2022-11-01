Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

OKE traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 60,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,384. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

