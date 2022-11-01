Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.45. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

