Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 93.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 42,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

