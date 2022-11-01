Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $1,769,924.96 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. 567,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Calix by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Calix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.