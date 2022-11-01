Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CPE opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

