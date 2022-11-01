Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 229.78% and a negative return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calyxt Stock Performance
Calyxt stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.94. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.