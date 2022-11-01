Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 229.78% and a negative return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Calyxt stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.94. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

