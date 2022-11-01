Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,473 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

FMS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 66,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

