Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.24. 16,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

