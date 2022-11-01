Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.