Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,136.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 139.3% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,057. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

