Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. 1,084,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.