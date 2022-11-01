Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,343 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

