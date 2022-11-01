Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 301,400 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,400 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $49,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 112,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

