Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 60,426 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,426 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 42,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,266. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

