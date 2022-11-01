Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 70,975 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,975 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 154,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

