Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.