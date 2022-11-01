Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $109.66 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.