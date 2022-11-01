Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

CPT stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,824.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

