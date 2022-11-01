Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $14.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 434.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LLAP opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 108,723 shares of company stock valued at $386,408 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 195.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

