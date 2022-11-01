Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $43.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.93.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Teladoc Health stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
