CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $473,084.78 and $2.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,418.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00268190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00117520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00729176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00562176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00232437 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

