CannabisCoin Hits Market Cap of $478,026.74 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $478,026.74 and $2.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00270251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00723628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00563493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00232738 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.