Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 7.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 279,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,411,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

