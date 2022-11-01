Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 13,220 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 1,248.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. UBS Group AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 86,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.