Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

