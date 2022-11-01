Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 83 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

MSCI opened at $468.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

