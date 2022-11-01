Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $308,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

