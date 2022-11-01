Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 616 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.