Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

