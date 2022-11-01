Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $173,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.