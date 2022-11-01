Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $196,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

EL stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.