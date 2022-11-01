Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

ROP opened at $414.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

