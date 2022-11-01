Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

